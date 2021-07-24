Strong storms continue in Newton County and southern Jasper County in Indiana and NE Iroquois County in Illinois

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN IROQUOIS...NEWTON AND SOUTHERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT... At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fair Oaks to near Hopkins Park to near Clifton. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, Watseka, Kentland, Remington, Morocco, Sheldon, Chebanse, Goodland, Brook, Martinton, Hanging Grove, Beaverville, Collegeville, Donovan, Papineau, Iroquois, Mount Ayr, Foresman and Parr.