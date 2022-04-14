Strong and powerful winds are blowing through the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Gusts are to build to greater than 60 mph at times–and there are indications a few of the strongest gusts could reach speeds of 70 to 80 mph.

Whitecaps were spotted in Lake Michigan and the gusts have the potential to send waves greater than 10 feet on the shoreline.

An areawide Wind Advisory is in effect from 10AM-7PM. SW winds gusting greater than 50 mph are expected & a few could be near 60. Unsecured objects will likely blow around. Travel could be hazardous for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could snap causing a few power outages. pic.twitter.com/agbmWiWhVp — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) April 14, 2022

The wind gusts may be strong enough to down tree limbs and powerlines.

It’s a good idea to move objects indoors and out of the wind.

