Strong and powerful winds are blowing through the Chicago area.
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning through 7 p.m. Thursday.
Gusts are to build to greater than 60 mph at times–and there are indications a few of the strongest gusts could reach speeds of 70 to 80 mph.
Whitecaps were spotted in Lake Michigan and the gusts have the potential to send waves greater than 10 feet on the shoreline.
The wind gusts may be strong enough to down tree limbs and powerlines.
It’s a good idea to move objects indoors and out of the wind.
Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog