Strong northwest winds gusting 40 to 50mph tonight and Friday – Wind Advisories and Lakeshore Flood Advisories/Warnings issued

Strong northwest winds gusting 40 to 50 mph associated with a deep low pressure system to our east will impact the Chicago area in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana during the next 24 hours. Wind Advisories will be in effect for most of our area tonight and Friday morning.

Lakeshore Flood Advisories (along the Cook County, IL lakefront) calling for dangerous waves of 8 to 11-feet will be in effect 9AM to 9PM Friday. Lakeshore Flood Warnings will be in effect from 3AM to 9pm Friday – calling for damaging waves building 14 to 18-ft+ and raising water levels along and just inland of the northwest Indiana shoreline.

As the center of low pressure moves off to the east, winds here will slowly diminish from west to east during the day Friday. While wind gusts will be backing off considerably Friday afternoon, wave action will be slower to diminish, thus the ending of the Lakeshore Advisories/Warnings occurring later Friday evening.