Strong northerly winds again build waves/increase flood threat along southern Lake Michigan shoreline

Northerly winds gusting in excess of 35 mph will build 6 to 13-foot waves, occasionally even higher on already record-high lake levels along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline today and tonight. Worst conditions are expected from mid-afternoon into the overnight hours.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory (lakefront of light-green shaded counties on the highlighted map) is in effect for the Cook County, IL and the Lake County, IN shoreline, calling for additional erosion and flooding of low-lying flood-prone areas due to 6 to 13-foot waves. Porter County Indiana is under a Lakeshore Flood Warning (lakefront of dark-green shaded counties on the highlighted map) with waves up to 16-ft or higher possible. The Warning also extends to lakefront areas in LaPorte County, IN and Berrien County, MI.

Winds will initially be out of the north-northwest and then slowly become more north to northeast later this afternoon and tonight before diminishing Saturday morning.