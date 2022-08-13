Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Chicago IL
307 PM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022


...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected
  at Lake Michigan beaches.

* WHERE...In Illinois, Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook
  Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN County.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening,
  especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim
  advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions
and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other
shoreline structures.