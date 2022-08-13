Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Chicago IL 307 PM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...In Illinois, Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN County. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures.

