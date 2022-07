SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 931 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ILZ011>013-103-060315- KANE IL-DE KALB IL-DUPAGE IL-NORTHERN COOK IL- 931 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN DE KALB, NORTHERN KANE, NORTHWESTERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES THROUGH 1015 PM CDT... AT 929 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS AND THUNDERSTORM OUTFLOW WINDS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM SLEEPY HOLLOW TO NEAR SYCAMORE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, SCHAUMBURG, HOFFMAN ESTATES, BARTLETT, STREAMWOOD, CAROL STREAM, HANOVER PARK, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, ALGONQUIN, HUNTLEY, SYCAMORE, CAMPTON HILLS, BARRINGTON, SOUTH ELGIN, PINGREE GROVE, GILBERTS, INVERNESS AND WEST DUNDEE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction