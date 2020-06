Strong, gusty thunderstorms moving through southwest Porter County, Indiana until 4:30 pm.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 401 PM CDT MON JUN 22 2020 INZ002-222130- PORTER IN- 401 PM CDT MON JUN 22 2020 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PORTER COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM CDT... AT 401 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR BOONE GROVE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HEBRON, BOONE GROVE AND KOUTS. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN INDIANA.

