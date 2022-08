SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 111 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 PORTER IN-NEWTON IN-JASPER IN-LAKE IN- 111 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NEWTON, PORTER, LAKE AND JASPER COUNTIES THROUGH 315 PM CDT... AT 110 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM WHITING TO OLYMPIA FIELDS TO NEAR ELWOOD. MOVEMENT WAS EAST SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HAMMOND, GARY, PORTAGE, MERRILLVILLE, VALPARAISO, EAST CHICAGO, SCHERERVILLE, HOBART, CROWN POINT, HIGHLAND, MUNSTER, CHESTERTON, CEDAR LAKE, LOWELL, RENSSELAER, DEMOTTE, HEBRON, KENTLAND, REMINGTON AND MOROCCO. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... INDIANA I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 16. INDIANA I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 3 AND 37. INDIANA I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 16 AND 29. INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 200 AND 261. THIS INCLUDES... INDIANA UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST, PURDUE UNIVERSITY CALUMET, VALPARAISO UNIVERSITY, ILLIANA MOTOR SPEEDWAY, INDIANA DUNES STATE PARK, LAKE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, PORTER COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, SOUTH SHORE RAIL CATS BASEBALL, AND US 41 DRAGWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN AND EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS...AND NORTHWESTERN INDIANA. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

