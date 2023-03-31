Friday will start out feeling warmer with some sporadic showers and storms possible in the morning.

But the threat of severe weather looms.

The hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. are the areas of most concern with strong to severe thunderstorms developing at that time.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, very windy and colder. Some rain or possible mixed rain and snow showers is likely. It will be very windy. Wind gusts may 50 mph at times. High of 44 but falling into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday things calm down and warm up some. Partly sunny, becoming windy and noticeably milder by afternoon. Wind gusts to 40 mph then. High 59.