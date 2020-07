Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Eastern Iowa Northern Illinois Far Northeast Missouri * Effective this Saturday afternoon from 400 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Strong to severe thunderstorms may persist/redevelop along a northwest/southeast-oriented boundary…