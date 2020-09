The Chicago area is waking up to wet weather.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9 a.m. for Livingston, LaSalle, Ogle and Lee counties.

A broadband of showers and thunderstorms is moving east-southeast out of Iowa and western Wisconsin and is expected to overspread the entire Chicago area early this Sunday morning.

A few stronger storms could become severe with damaging winds and hail possible.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.