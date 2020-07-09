Storms likely tonight; Flooding possible

Thursday hot and humid weather has set up the Chicago area for a round of storms tonight.
Showers and storms are expected in the area between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Heavy rains and damaging winds are possible along with flooding threats.
by: Mike Hamernik, Demetrius Ivory, Tom Skilling
