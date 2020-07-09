Storms likely tonight; Flooding possible

Thursday hot and humid weather has set up the Chicago area for a round of storms tonight.

Showers and storms are expected in the area between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

4:30PM Radar: All quiet for now. Action will begin to pick up after 7PM. pic.twitter.com/mtKSCN35UG — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) July 9, 2020

Heavy rains and damaging winds are possible along with flooding threats.

1:30PM: Severe 🌩 threat ramps up this evening as a cool front approaches.



The main show is expected from 6PM-Midnight, although an isolated storm could pop at any point this PM. Hvy rain threat in IA slides east into IL tnt.



Main concerns:

1) Damaging winds

2) Flooding

3) Hail pic.twitter.com/4ArSk2tTIN — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) July 9, 2020