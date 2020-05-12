Storms likely as temperatures continue to rise, 70s possible by Thursday

CHICAGO — Temperatures began a recovery Tuesday which will culminate in more seasonable temperatures nearing 70 degrees by Thursday.

But guidance continues to indicate conditions that will not only be significantly warmer, but also wetter overall into next week.

The warming will become more and more evident in coming days, particularly as humidities surge with the arrival of Gulf air and 60-plus degree dew points Thursday.

Dew points offer a measure of atmospheric moisture, which in combination with 60- and 70-degeee or higher temperatures, lends a real “springlike feel” to the air.

Here’s a wider view of the 7-day NWS blended model forecast of estimated total rainfall.

Don’t think for a moment the shifting pattern marks a complete end to spells of chilly weather. Any shift of winds off the lake under an overcast and in the presence of clouds and/or precipitation can tank our temperatures in the coming weeks as Lake Michigan undergoes slow seasonal warming.

But, the emerging pattern across North America is going to shift the source region of the air bound for Chicago from the Canadian arctic to the Gulf of Mexico between now and Thursday.

This sets the stage for surges of noticeably warmer air, including those near 70-degree temperatures Thursday and Friday, and very possibly to our first spell of back-to-back 80-degree temperatures in the nine months since last September.

Hand-in-hand with the warming will come increased precipitation, and we’ll be monitoring the severe weather potential which comes together over the plains in coming days and may flirt with sections of the Greater Chicago area Thursday.