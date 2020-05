Storms increasing in intensity… Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Kankakee County in Illinois and Newton and Lake in northwest Indiana-Valid until 11 pm

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1017 PM CDT THU MAY 14 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... EASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN NEWTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... SOUTHERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 1100 PM CDT. * AT 1016 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM GRANT PARK TO NEAR MOMENCE TO NEAR HOPKINS PARK, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LOWELL, MOMENCE, THAYER, SUMAVA RESORTS, ROSELAWN, ENOS, PEMBROKE, CONRAD, LAKE VILLAGE, GRANT PARK, ST. ANNE, AROMA PARK, HOPKINS PARK, SUN RIVER TERRACE AND SCHNEIDER. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 231 AND 242. THIS INCLUDES... US 41 DRAGWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE WARNED AREA.

