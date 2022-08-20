CHICAGO — Showers and storms will be moving throughout the Chicago area this weekend.

We’ll continue to see showers and thunderstorms throughout our Saturday. We could see a brief midday break where we see mostly scattered showers but storms will redevelop in the afternoon.

Potential for strong storms will increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

Northern Illinois is under a marginal risk of severe storms. Our main threats include heavy downpours, damaging winds and possibly some hail. The thunderstorms activity should die off after sunset, but we’ll be left with lingering showers.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday looks to be partly sunny with the potential of a few scattered showers and storms.

Saturday: High of 78, low of 65