Storms diminishing/moving off to the east

As of midnight CDT, the broad area of showers and thunderstorms that brought widespread rainfall totals in excess of 3-inches and localized flooding across the Chicago area are moving off to our east. Standing water and water-covered roads may still be a problem into the early morning hours with Flash Flood Warnings still in effect, so if out and around take precautions and be aware of dangers involved with water-cover roads and highways. For all practical purposes significant rains have ended/diminished across the Chicago area.

