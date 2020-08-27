Storms bring needed rain to Chicago region tonight and tomorrow as some areas face drought conditions

CHICAGO — With clusters of thunderstorms and some local downpours crossing the Chicago area in the coming days and nights, the region may be getting some much-needed rain after a very dry summer.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., impacting up to 40 percent of the area, with gusty winds and downpours possible.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center projects a “marginal” (15 percent) chance for severe weather in the Chicago area and northern Illinois towards the Wisconsin border Thursday night.

While isolated severe cells of this storm are possible, this isn’t going to be a huge severe weather outbreak.

The NWS Weather Prediction Center said the likelihood of rainfall from the storms causing local flooding is also “marginal” through Thursday night, and “slight” throughout Friday.

Some healthy rainfall may be on the way for wherever thunderstorms do pop up in parts of the area between Thursday and early Saturday.

It’s likely these isolated systems won’t produce widespread or general rainfall, but heavier cells could generate local totals topping 2 inches in a few of the harder-hit locations.

Hopefully we do get a healthy amount of rain – we could really use it!

Drought Monitor, the official analysis of dry weather in the country and a product of multiple government agencies including NOAA and USDA, has much of our area “dry” and some areas beginning to meet the official criteria for a declaration of “moderate drought.”

Thunderstorms are selective in their rain production, dousing some areas while avoiding others. That’s why it’s so important to get rains in spring when precipitation is less localized and more widespread.

Here in Chicago, we’ve had less than half our normal rain since July 1. My colleague at WGN Mark Carroll has combed through the records and finds the July 1 through Aug 25 period is the driest here in the 76 years since 1944.

For Illinois–the Drought Monitor on the left and an analysis of how much below normal rainfall has been to date (in inches). Courtesy: Illinois State Climatologist Dr. Trent Ford

Rainfall at Chicago O’Hare from July 1 through August 25th has been 3.35 inches, while a normal amount is 7.75 inches. That puts rainfall here over the past seven weeks, a period of strong sunlight and therefore moisture loss through evaporation, at just 43 percent.

The dryness in and around Chicago isn’t area-wide. Heavier rains north of the city and into southeast Wisconsin in recent weeks mean those areas are in better moisture shape than much of the rest of the region.

Here are Chicago precipitation probabilities over the coming seven days from the National Weather Storm Prediction Center’s (SPC) high resolution HREF model.

These indicators reflect the potential areal coverage of rain over the next seven days:

Thursday: 35%, Thursday night: 40%

Friday: 41%, Friday night: 77%

Saturday: 4%, Saturday night: 1%

Sunday: 3%, Sunday night: 7%

Monday: 35%, Monday night: 50%

Tuesday: 27%, Tuesday night: 30%

Wednesday: 29%

We can hope this 7-day precip estimate, the product of a blend of model forecasts and put together by the National Weather Service’s Maryland-based Weather Prediction Center (WPC) verifies with its prediction of rain. We need it!