THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... MILWAUKEE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... NORTHEASTERN WALWORTH COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... RACINE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... SOUTHEASTERN WAUKESHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... EASTERN KENOSHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 745 PM CDT. * AT 652 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR POTTER LAKE TO NEAR KENOSHA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT…