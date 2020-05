BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED FLASH FLOOD WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1245 AM CDT FRI MAY 15 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 515 AM CDT. * AT 1243 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING TORRENTIAL RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN SINCE…