Storm reintensify, new severe thunderstorm warnings just issued for portions of northeast Cook until 8:45 pm, DuPage and Cook Counties through 9:15 pm and for Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana until 9:00 pm

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY... AT 822 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER GLENVIEW, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. THIS SEVERE STORM WILL BE NEAR... KENILWORTH AROUND 830 PM CDT. CHICAGO, EVANSTON AND ROGERS PARK AROUND 835 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE LINCOLNWOOD AND GOLF. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.

ULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 817 PM CDT TUE APR 7 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 915 PM CDT. * AT 817 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WHEATON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, CICERO, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, DOWNERS GROVE, LOMBARD, WESTMONT, BROOKFIELD, HINSDALE, WESTCHESTER, LEMONT, LA GRANGE, JUSTICE, SUMMIT, WORTH, LYONS, BURR RIDGE, RIVERSIDE, OAK BROOK AND STICKNEY. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 271 AND 289. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 134 AND 135. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 15 AND 17. THIS INCLUDES...ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, BROOKFIELD ZOO, SEATGEEK STADIUM, AND MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 819 PM CDT TUE APR 7 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... CENTRAL PORTER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 900 PM CDT. * AT 819 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER HOBART, MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GARY, PORTAGE, MERRILLVILLE, VALPARAISO, SCHERERVILLE, HOBART, GRIFFITH, CHESTERTON, LAKE STATION, PORTER, BURNS HARBOR, SOUTH HAVEN, LINCOLN HILLS, WHEELER, NEW CHICAGO AND KVPZ. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... INDIANA I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 6 AND 16. INDIANA I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 17 AND 37. INDIANA I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 16 AND 17. INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 253 AND 261. THIS INCLUDES...INDIANA UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST, VALPARAISO UNIVERSITY, AND PORTER COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.