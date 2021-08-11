Storm/damage reports

Wheatfield IN 4-inch diameter tree down at 11:16 am

Antioch-siding ripped off of house at 10:26 am

Libertyville- Multiple tree limbs down at 10:14 am

Sugar Grove- Large tree snapped at 9:28 am

Gary Airport- Gusts to 60 mph at 10:35 am

Waukegan Airport- Gust to 62 mph at 10:29 am

Warrenville- Branches and power lines down at 9:29 am

Homewood- 2 large trees downed at 10:08 am

North Aurora -large tree snapped at 9:34 am

Wauconda- Gusts to 55 mph heavy rain at 10:20 am

Ottawa- 6-8-inch diameter limbs down at 9:09 am

Arlington Heights- Wind gusts 45 mph at 10:15 am

Ottawa- Tree limbs down at 9:03 am

Batavia- Trees and power lines down at 9:38 am

Midway Gusts to 58 mph at 10:07 am

Plano gusts to 68 mph at 9:24 am – Winds above 60 mph for 15 minutes

O’Hare- Wind gust to 50 mph at 10:03 am

Sheridan Gusts to 54 mph at 9:19 am

Aurora- Large limb down at 9:35 am

Sandwich- Numerous trees down at 9:20 am

Rockford 3/4 inch hail at 9:43 am

Plainfield Gusts to 65 mph at 9:36 am- damage to fences

Oswego- Large limb down at 9:28 am

Mendota- Numerous trees down at 8:54 am

Rockford- Gusts to 60 mph at 9:30 am

Plano- Trees and power lines down at 9:18 am

Waterman- Wind damage- Siding ripped off a building at 9:15 am

Rochelle -Wind gusts to 52 mph

Aurora Airport at Sugar Grove- Wind gust to 64 mph at 9:26 am