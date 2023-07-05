MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A storm cell passed through Morton Grove Wednesday afternoon with heavy rainfall and high winds.

On the east side of Morton Grove, downed limbs and branches along Frontage Road, as well as on Major Ave and Lee Street.

A woman who lives in a home with the tree down on that backyard tent said she rented it for the Fourth of July and were waiting to return it when the tree came down.

Her neighbor was sitting in his front room when the storm passed by.

“My dog nudged me in the arm ‘hey you should get up.’ I was looking to the window, I’ve never seen rain and wind going in a circle, it was scary,” Morton Grove resident John Jakiel said.

Some downed trees and power lines are also reported in nearby Northfield.

A Flood Watch has been issued for most of Northeastern Illinois until 9 p.m. Wednesday night. For updates, click here.