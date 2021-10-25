Storm center moves off to the east – Wind/Lakeshore Flood Advisories end early afternoon/later this evening respectively…some of the higher rainfall reports

Across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana, “wrap-around” widespread cloudiness will persist into the overnight hours with a few brief showers this afternoon. Wind Advisories are set to end early this afternoon with Lakeshore Flood Advisories ending later this evening.

Beginning in our area Sunday morning, heavy rains with numerous embedded thunderstorms gave rainfall totals ranging from a little over an inch along the Illinois-Wisconsin border to almost 5-inches along and just south of the I-80 corridor. Utilizing mostly rainfall reports provided from the voluntary Community Collaborative Rain Hail & Snow network (CoCoRaHS), the highest storm total as of 8AM this morning was 4.68-inches at Carbon Hill in Grundy County, followed closely by 4.51-inches at LaSalle in LaSalle County.

Following is a listing of the reports exceeding 4-inches and the greatest rainfall in each area county…



4-inches+ Reports

Location/rainfall (inches)

Carbon Hill…4.68

LaSalle…4.51

Morris 5.9 ESE…4.46

Morris 6.4 ESE…4.45

Manhattan 0.4 SW…4.35

Oak Lawn 0.5 SSW…4.31

Ottawa…4.30

Channahon 2.5 SSE…4.16

Coal City…4.09

Channahon 0.8 NNE…4.04

Minooka…4.04

Manhattan1.9 SE…4.02



Top Rainfall by County

Grundy…Carbon Hill…4.68

LaSalle…LaSalle…4.51

Will…Manhattan…4.35

Cook…Oak Lawn…4.31

Iroquois…Cissna Park…3.88

Kankakee…Kankakee…3.60

Kendall…Plainfield…3.60

Kane…Aurora…3.35

Du Page…Glenn Ellyn and Carol Stream…3.21

Ford…Gibson City…3.16

Winnebago…Rockford…1.59

Boone…Capron…1.39

McHenry…Cary…1.61

Lake, IL…Bannockburn…2.62

Lee…Ashton…2.10

DeKalb…DeKalb…2.38

Livingston…Cropsey…2.79

Ogle…N/A

Lake, IN…St. John…3.96

Porter, IN…3.56

Jasper, IN…Rennselaer…3.35

La Porte, IN…La Porte…3.04

Newton, IN…Kentland…3.08

Benton, IN…N/A