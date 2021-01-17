Steady light accumulating snow Sunday will make for slick travel Chicago area-wide

A steady light accumulating snow and temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s will cause slick conditions across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana today. Heaviest accumulations of 2 to 3-inches will likely occur in counties along the Interstate 80 and 88 corridors with lesser amounts farther north to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line and south into the central portions of Illinois and Indiana. Note the pictorial prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office and follow progress of the snow on the Regional Weather Radar Mosaic below.

If you are out and about today prepare for slower travel and slick conditions especially on secondary roads, streets, sidewalks and parking lots.

Triggered by an upper-air disturbance, the snow will begin to diminish this afternoon from west to east, with scattered light flurries from time to time this Sunday evening/overnight.