Spring storm to hit Chicago area Thursday afternoon; Heavy rains, gusty winds expected

A powerful, rapidly intensifying spring storm will bring heavy rain and strong winds to Chicago area Thursday.

Rain to begin Thursday afternoon

Rainfall, starting late afternoon, but heaviest tonight, will be intense but comparatively short lived totaling an average of 0.70″ to 1″ in the city.

Rain is to commence in Chicago between 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and end 3 a.m. – 4 a.m. So rainfall will have ended by daybreak Friday.

Rain totals will rapidly decline north toward the Wisconsin line yet potentially topping 2″ in areas to the south including sections of northwest Indiana.

Jet stream level wind max showing Chicago and northern Illinois and Indiana beneath the upper left from quadrant of the strongest upper winds. That’s critical because that’s region of the atmosphere which produces the strongest “lift”–therefore the area in which precip is apt to generate the heaviest precip, the lowest barometric pressure, and the strongest support for powerhouse winds as air rushes in from the surrounding region to replace the air being lifted vertically into the atmosphere

Strong winds to follow

The storm’s most powerful winds will sweep open areas in and around Chicago in the hours tonight after dark and nowhere more than Chicago’s lakeshore and across northwest Indiana where 60 mph or higher wind gusts may occur driving the storm’s wind-whipped rains horizontally through the air.

Waves on Lake Michigan at the Chicago shoreline are to build to 8 to 14 ft. overnight and a lakeshore flood advisory is effect from 9 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

Some historical context

More rain may fall in Chicago the next three days than has fallen over any other 3-day period since December. The first and most intense of two low pressure systems to impact Chicago in between now and Saturday night is a full blown spring storm. It is to sweep into the Chicago area and hit hard and with impressive speed Thursday night.

It is to produce a dangerous severe weather outbreak across the South and into the southern Midwest. It marks the second such outbreak in less than week. Springs during La Ninas, like this one, have been known to be active, and this one seems to be following historic precedent.

Modeling of the incoming storm late Thursday and Thursday night has been remarkably consistent for days lending high confidence to the prediction of a rapid deteriorating weather conditions in Chicago.

Friday and the weekend

But by Friday, with sunshine back on the scene and the high winds having moved on, the speed with which the storm is to traverse the area is to be underscored.

A second system is set to bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Saturday.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.