Spring storm on track to hit Chicago area later this afternoon/tonight – severe storm risk at highest levels over southern U.S

.Rain will spread north over the Chicago area this afternoon, while winds gradually pick up out of the northeast. Heavy 1 to 2-inch rains are expected here overnight along with a Wind Advisory for northerly wind gusts in excess of 50 mph, and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory along the Lake Michigan shoreline that will extend into Friday morning (see pictorials prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service below).At the same time the National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Moderate to High Risk for severe thunderstorms and long-track tornadoes over an area centered on Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee expanding north and east (see severe weather outlook map below).

The center of a rapidly deepening low pressure system will move out of Arkansas northeast into southern Illinois by this evening, tracking through northern Indiana later tonight on into the Canadian Ontario province Friday. Heaviest rains and strongest winds here are likely to occur over the city and south and east of Chicago. Conditions should improve rapidly Friday as the storm system pulls away to the northeast.

Risk of Severe Storms Thursday/Thursday night