Yellow polygons over southern Lake Michigan highlight marine warnings.
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville
147 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

LMZ740-777-032030-
/O.CON.KLOT.MA.W.0034.000000T0000Z-220803T2030Z/
147 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT...

For the following areas...

  Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor...

  Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid
Lake...

At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Waukegan Harbor to near Wilmette Harbor, moving
northeast at 35 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high
         winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...
Waukegan Harbor.