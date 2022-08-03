Yellow polygons over southern Lake Michigan highlight marine warnings.

Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 147 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 LMZ740-777-032030- /O.CON.KLOT.MA.W.0034.000000T0000Z-220803T2030Z/ 147 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid Lake... At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waukegan Harbor to near Wilmette Harbor, moving northeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Waukegan Harbor.