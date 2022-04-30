Special Marine Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 804 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid Lake... * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 803 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Wilmette Harbor, moving northeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction