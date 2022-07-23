The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid Lake... * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, strong thunderstorm outflow winds were located along a line extending from near Wind Pt. to near Kenosha to 13 nm north of McHenry, moving southeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * strong thunderstorms will be near... Winthrop Harbor around 820 PM CDT. Waukegan Harbor around 830 PM CDT.

