Update 8:24PM CDT…



...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid Lake... At 822 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 21 nm northwest of St. Joseph Light to 19 nm northwest of New Buffalo to near 31st Street Harbor, moving southeast at 35 knots. Additional gusty showers were located across southern Lake County and moving southeast. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Waukegan Harbor. __________________________________________________________________

Update 7:33PM CDT…



...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid Lake... At 731 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 23 nm east of Wind Pt. to 14 nm southeast of Winthrop Harbor to 9 nm south of Waukegan Harbor, moving southeast at 40 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Winthrop Harbor and Waukegan Harbor. _________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid Lake... * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 nm northeast of North Pt. Lt. to 10 nm southwest of Milwaukee to 28 nm north of McHenry, moving southeast at 40 knots. These storms will approach Winthrop Harbor by 7 or 715 PM CDT. HAZARD...Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots. SOURCE...Radar and surface observation indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Winthrop Harbor and Waukegan Harbor.