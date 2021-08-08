Special Marine Warning until 7:45PM CDT…

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT... For the following areas... Lake Michigan nearshore and open waters to mid lake Wind Point WI TO Winthrop Harbor IL... At 734 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 21 nm east of Wind Pt., moving northeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.
654 PM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021 ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid Lake... At 653 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waukegan Harbor to 10 nm southeast of Winthrop Harbor to near Wilmette Harbor, moving northeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Winthrop Harbor and Waukegan Harbor.