Special Marine Warning until 7:45PM CDT…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT...

For the following areas...
Lake Michigan nearshore and open waters to mid lake Wind Point WI TO
Winthrop Harbor IL...

At 734 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 21 nm east of Wind
Pt., moving northeast at 35 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
         suddenly higher waves.

The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

_________________________________________________________________________________

654 PM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT...

For the following areas...

  Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor...

  Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid
Lake...

At 653 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Waukegan Harbor to 10 nm southeast of Winthrop
Harbor to near Wilmette Harbor, moving northeast at 35 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
         suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...
Winthrop Harbor and Waukegan Harbor.
Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News