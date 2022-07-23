...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 719 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 21 nm east of Wilmette Harbor, moving east at 40 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Burns Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Winthrop Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Waukegan Harbor, Burnham Harbor and Hammond Marina.

