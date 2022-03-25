Update 6:11PM…Warning has Expired…

s Strong storms have moved east and the warning has expired.

___________________________________________________________________

Update 5:50PM…

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Gary to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burns Harbor, moving east at 30 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Michigan City, Burns Harbor and Marina Shores at Dune Harbor. __________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Gary to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marina Shores at Dune Harbor, or near Burns Harbor, moving east at 30 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Michigan City, Burns Harbor and Marina Shores at Dune Harbor.