Update:

The marine warning has been allowed to expire as storms activity has diminished.

________________________________________________________________________________

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 345 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located over Indiana Harbor, moving east at 25 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Indiana Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Burns Harbor, Marina Shores at Dune Harbor, Jackson Park Harbor and Hammond Marina.