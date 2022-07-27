Update:

The marine warning has been allowed to expire as storms activity has diminished.

________________________________________________________________________________

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT...

For the following areas...

  Nearshore Waters from Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor...
  Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City...
  Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid
Lake...

At 345 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts
was located over Indiana Harbor, moving east at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
         hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly
         higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...
Indiana Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Burns Harbor, Marina Shores at Dune
Harbor, Jackson Park Harbor and Hammond Marina.