Special Marine Warning until 4:15AM CDT for southern Lake Michigan

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT...

For the following areas...

  Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor...
  Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City...
  Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid
Lake...

At 153 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Milwaukee to Burlington to near Beloit, moving
southeast at 50 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high
         winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...
Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe
Harbor, Burns Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Winthrop Harbor, Indiana
Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Waukegan Harbor, Burnham Harbor and Hammond
Marina.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.

