Special Marine Warning until 4:15AM CDT for southern Lake Michigan

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 153 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Milwaukee to Burlington to near Beloit, moving southeast at 50 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Burns Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Winthrop Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Waukegan Harbor, Burnham Harbor and Hammond Marina. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 114 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 nm west of Port Washington to 32 nm west of Milwaukee to 47 nm northwest of McHenry, moving southeast at 50 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Several recent automated observations of wind gusts around 50 knots. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Burns Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Winthrop Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Waukegan Harbor, Burnham Harbor and Hammond Marina. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected.