Special Marine Warning until 12:30AM CST for Portions of southern Lake Michigan

Update 11:15PM... ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CST... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 1112 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wind Pt. to Waukegan Harbor to 11 nm southwest of Ohare Airport to 20 nm southwest of Joliet, moving east at 55 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 65 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. severe thunderstorms will be near... Waukegan Harbor and Winthrop Harbor around 1115 PM CST. Harrison-Dever Crib, Monroe Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, DuSable Harbor, Burnham Harbor, 59th Street Marina and Jackson Park Harbor around 1135 PM CST. Hammond Marina around 1205 AM CST. Indiana Harbor around 1210 AM CST. Marina Shores at Dune Harbor around 1220 AM CST. Burns Harbor around 1225 AM CST. ______________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 1230 AM CST. * At 1023 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 22 nm northwest of McHenry to 15 nm west of Elgin to 57 nm southwest of Joliet, moving northeast at 60 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 65 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. * severe thunderstorms will be near... Waukegan Harbor and Winthrop Harbor around 1105 PM CST. 59th Street Marina around 1150 PM CST. Indiana Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Hammond Marina and Jackson Park Harbor around 1155 PM CST. Burns Harbor and Marina Shores at Dune Harbor around 1205 AM CST.

