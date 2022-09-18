12:15AM…

Storms have weakened and a new Marine Warning has been issued

in effect until 1:45AM CDT…

________________________________________________________________________

Update 11:39PM…

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Gary... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 1137 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wilmette Harbor to 31st Street Harbor, moving northeast at 40 knots. These will move across the nearshore waters along the Chicago lakefront. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Burnham Harbor, Hammond Marina, Jackson Park Harbor, Belmont Harbor and 59th Street Marina. ___________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Gary... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake...orange-shaded area on headlined map... * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1045 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 nm southwest of Elgin to Aurora to 15 nm west of Joliet, moving east at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Burnham Harbor, Hammond Marina, Jackson Park Harbor, Belmont Harbor and 59th Street Marina.