Special marine warning until 11:45PM EDT for SE corner of Lake Michigan…

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Lake Michigan Michigan City IN to St. Joseph MI 5 NM offshore to mid-line of lake.... Michigan City IN to New Buffalo MI... New Buffalo MI to St Joseph MI... Nearshore and open waters from Michigan City IN to St. Joseph MI... * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 1047 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 nm southwest of St. Joseph, moving southeast at 10 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... New Buffalo, St. Joseph and Michigan City.