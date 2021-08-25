Special marine warning until 11:45PM EDT for SE corner of Lake Michigan…

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — Residents of Woodridge who suffered from a tornado back in June gathered Wednesday to help get victims of the twister back on their feet.

It was back on June 20 that a tornado touched down, leaving a path of destruction. By the time the damage was sorted out, 400 homes were impacted by the twister's wrath. Of those 400 homes, 157 suffered major damage and 29 were deemed a complete loss.