

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1010 AM CDT, surface observations indicated wind gusts to 40 kt are occurring in the wake of earlier thunderstorms with little to no rainfall. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Buoy. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Burns Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Burnham Harbor, Hammond Marina, Jackson Park Harbor, Belmont Harbor and Marina Shores at Dune Harbor.

