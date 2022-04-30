Update 7:55PM…

750 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 749 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 nm north of O`Hare Airport to near Wilmette Harbor to near Midway Airport to 16 nm southeast of Joliet, moving northeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Burns Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Burnham Harbor, Hammond Marina, Jackson Park Harbor and Belmont Harbor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. _______________________________________________________________________

Special Marine Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 658 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 658 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Aurora to 19 nm south of Elgin to 11 nm southwest of Joliet, moving northeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Burns Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Burnham Harbor, Hammond Marina, Jackson Park Harbor and Belmont Harbor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois.