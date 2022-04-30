Update 7:55PM…

750 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT...

For the following areas...

  Nearshore Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Calumet Harbor...
  Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City...
  Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid
Lake...

At 749 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 nm north of O`Hare Airport to near Wilmette Harbor
to near Midway Airport to 16 nm southeast of Joliet, moving
northeast at 35 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
         suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...
Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe
Harbor, Burns Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Montrose
Harbor, Burnham Harbor, Hammond Marina, Jackson Park Harbor and
Belmont Harbor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern
Illinois.
_______________________________________________________________________
Special Marine Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville
658 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

  Nearshore Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Calumet Harbor...
  Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City...
  Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid
Lake...

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 658 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near Aurora to 19 nm south of Elgin to 11 nm
  southwest of Joliet, moving northeast at 35 knots.

  HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
           suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...
  Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe
  Harbor, Burns Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Montrose
  Harbor, Burnham Harbor, Hammond Marina, Jackson Park Harbor and
  Belmont Harbor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern
Illinois.