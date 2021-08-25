Special marine warning until 10:45PM EDT for the SE corner of Lake Michigan…

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Lake Michigan Michigan City IN to St. Joseph MI 5 NM offshore to mid-line of lake.... Michigan City IN to New Buffalo MI... New Buffalo MI to St Joseph MI... Nearshore and open waters from Michigan City IN to St. Joseph MI... * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 915 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 10 nm west of Michigan City, moving east at 10 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... New Buffalo and Michigan City.