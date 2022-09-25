Update 8:05PM CDT…



...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 803 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 nm west of South Haven Light to 18 nm northeast of Harrison-Dever Crib to near Ohare Airport, moving southeast at 40 knots. The Winthrop Harbor buoy gusted to 37 knots at 720 PM with these storms. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Buoy. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Burns Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Michigan City, Indiana Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Burnham Harbor, Hammond Marina and Jackson Park Harbor. __________________________________________________________________

