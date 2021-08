Special Marine Warning just issued for all Chicago-area nearshore Lake Michigan waters; valid until 7:00 pm

CHICAGO — Just three months after Illinois Democrats drew a map favoring their party, comes news that the party will have to tweak it, extending a redistricting that is far from over.

Last spring, Illinois Democrats, who control the General Assembly and Governor’s mansion, had hoped they were finished redrawing state legislative districts. Instead, in May, they rammed through their proposal on a partisan vote, and in June, Governor JB Pritzker signed the map into law. But now, Democrats are going to have to try again.