Special Marine Warning in effect for a portion of southern Lake Michigan until 3:45pm CDT

Update 3:35PM CDT ...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM CDT... The affected areas were... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... The thunderstorm has moved out of the area and no longer poses a significant threat to boaters. _______________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Burns Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 246 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located over Burns Harbor, moving north at 25 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Burns Harbor.