Special Marine Warning for SW corner of Lake Michigan until 8:45PM CDT…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

  Nearshore Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Calumet Harbor...
  Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Burns Harbor...
  Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid
Lake...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 637 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Jackson Park
  Harbor, or over Calumet Harbor, moving northeast at 5 knots.

  HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
           suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...
  Harrison-Dever Crib, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Calumet
  Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Burnham Harbor, Hammond Marina, Jackson
  Park Harbor, Belmont Harbor, Marina Shores at Dune Harbor, 59th
  Street Marina and Diversy Harbor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News