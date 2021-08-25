Special Marine Warning for SW corner of Lake Michigan until 8:45PM CDT…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Burns Harbor... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 637 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Jackson Park Harbor, or over Calumet Harbor, moving northeast at 5 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Burnham Harbor, Hammond Marina, Jackson Park Harbor, Belmont Harbor, Marina Shores at Dune Harbor, 59th Street Marina and Diversy Harbor.