Special Marine Warning for SW corner of Lake Michigan until 8:45PM CDT…

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — At Toyota of Naperville, technicians with automobile mechanics union Local 701 walked the picket line Wednesday, anxious to get back to work, but not without assurances.

IAMAW Mechanics’ Local 701 is the largest automobile mechanic union in the United States. The strike, now in its fourth week, affects 830 workers. Keri Rautenkranz, a car mechanic at Lexus of Naperville, is one of the hundreds on strike.