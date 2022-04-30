he National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

  Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor...
  Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Gary...
  Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid
Lake...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 435 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing
  waterspouts were located along a line extending from 8 nm west of
  Ohare Airport to 10 nm east of Aurora to near Joliet, moving
  northeast at 30 knots.

  HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, and small
           hail.

  SOURCE...Trained Weather Spotters. This line of storms has a
           history of producing wind gusts over 50 knots.

  IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
           hazardous seas. Boats could suffer significant structural
           damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in
           suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...
  Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe
  Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Winthrop Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Montrose
  Harbor, Waukegan Harbor, Burnham Harbor, Hammond Marina and Jackson
  Park Harbor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern
Illinois.