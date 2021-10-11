Special Marine Warning for a portion of southern Lake Michigan until 7PM CDT…

CHICAGO — Chicagoans celebrated Columbus Day on Monday, with many believing the holiday is a simple celebration of Italian Americans. But others say looking at the holiday in that fashions sanitizes Christoper Columbus' legacy.

Smiles and excitement lined State Street for the 69th annual Columbus Day Parade. Along the route, a celebration of Italian heritage and salutes to Christopher Columbus.

"Columbus Day, for us, Italian Americans is a sacred day of tradition and honor and it had been for 130 years," said Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans president Ron Onesti.