Special Marine Warning for a portion of southern Lake Michigan until 7PM CDT…

Weather

Update 6:19PM...

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The affected areas were...

  Nearshore Waters from Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor...
  Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City...
  Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid
  Lake...

The thunderstorms have weakened and no longer poses a significant
threat to boaters.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern
Illinois...and northwestern Indiana.

_______________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

  Nearshore Waters from Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor...
  Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City...
  Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid
  Lake...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 523 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing
  waterspouts was located near Indiana Harbor, moving northeast at 25
  knots.

  HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
           hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly
           higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...
  Calumet Harbor, Indiana Harbor, Burns Harbor, Marina Shores at Dune
  Harbor and Hammond Marina.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern
Illinois...northwestern Indiana...and THE ADJACENT WATERS OF LAKE
MICHIGAN.

