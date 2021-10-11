Special Marine Warning for a portion of southern Lake Michigan until 6PM CDT…

Update 5:16PM CDT... ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 516 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were located along a line extending from 17 nm east of Winthrop Harbor to 13 nm east of Wilmette Harbor, moving northeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... 59th Street Marina and Jackson Park Harbor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. ____________________________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 428 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were located along a line extending from Wilmette Harbor to near Midway Airport, moving northeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Belmont Harbor, Burnham Harbor, 59th Street Marina, Jackson Park Harbor, Diversy Harbor and DuSable Harbor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois...and THE ADJACENT WATERS OF LAKE MICHIGAN. Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.