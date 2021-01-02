Some dense fog west and snow south of Chicago overnight into Sunday morning

Hazardous conditions for travel and outdoor activities will likely occur overnight into Sunday morning across portions of the Chicago area.

Along the Fox River Valley and farther west pockets of dense fog will likely form. possibly dropping visibility to a quarter-mile or less overnight into Sunday morning. Temperatures and dew-points will be in the middle and upper 20s also causing condensation on paved areas, so the resulting poor visibility and slick spots will make for some hazardous conditions for those traveling or participating in outdoor activities. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until later Sunday morning for gray-shaded counties on the map below.

At the same time potentially accumulating snow is spreading over primarily the immediate Chicago area and south as low pressure tracks through southern Illinois into central Indiana overnight, heading for Ohio and Pennsylvania/New York on Sunday. A one to three-inches snowfall is likely – the expected affected areas are depicted in the pictorial below prepared by the Chicago national Weather Service.

Latest Visibility and the Regional Weather Radar Mosaic are also posted below.

Current Visibility

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic