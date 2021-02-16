Snowfall totals for the Chicago area February 14-16 Winter Storm

As a low pressure system moved up the Ohio River Valley passing to the east of Chicago, the associated “system snow” spread over our area from the southwest Monday afternoon and overnight. Prior to that, Sunday afternoon and Sunday night an early band of snow associated with the same low pressure dropped an inch or so of early “system snow” over our area with a strong lake-effect of several inches accumulating over NW Indiana.

Monday with brisk winds out of the N to NE an extended period of lake-effect snow developed and became embedded in the “system snow” greatly increasing snowfall totals along and just inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline. As of this morning, the greatest snowfall total of 18.6-inches was recorded at Lincolnwood, closely followed by 18.0-inches at Evanston and Valparaiso IN, 17.7 at Midway, 17.6-inches at Lincoln Square.

Following is a list of many area storm total snowfall reports 3 inches or greater:

Location/Storm total snowfall (inches)

Evanston….18.0

Valparaiso IN….18

Midway….17.7

Lincoln Square….17.6

Albany Park….16.0

Beverly….13.0

Northbrook….9.7

O’Hare….7.5

Joliet….6.8

Ottawa….5.9

St. Charles….5.3

Arlington Heights…5.0



Separately compiled Illinois CoCoRaHs Reports

Lincolnwood 1.8 E 18.6 Oak Park 1.0 SW 17.3 Oak Park 1.5 S 16.5 Rogers Park 1.5 SW 16.5 Oak Lawn 0.5 SSW 16.0 Highwood 0.9 S 15.6 Bridgeview 1.3 NNW 15.5 Harwood Heights 0.4 NNE 15.0 Homewood 0.1 ESE 14.0 Oak Lawn 0.8 WSW 13.4 Chicago Ridge 0.2 WSW 13.0 Broadlands 0.1 SSW 10.8 Homer 2.0 N 10.5 Crete 2.6 E 10.5 Homer 0.6 NNW 9.7 Oak Forest 0.6 N 9.6 Savoy 0.6 SSE 9.5 Urbana 2.2 SE 9.4 Mokena 1.3 W 9.2 Tuscola 0.5 WSW 9.1 Naperville 4.0 SSW 9.1 Danville 4.2 NW 9.0 Fairview Heights 2.2 ENE 8.6 Carbondale 1.2 W 8.5 Park Ridge 0.5 SSW 8.4 Athens 1.0 N 8.4 Watson 0.3 NE 8.3 Bult Field-Monee 4.9 SE 8.3 Christopher 1.1 NNW 8.2 Lockport 1.3 SE 8.2 Champaign 2.5 S 8.0 Somonauk 1.9 NE 8.0 Decatur 3.2 SW 8.0 Springfield 3.2 NW 8.0 Germantown Hills 0.5 SSW 8.0 Urbana 2.6 ENE 7.9 New Lenox 3.3 E 7.8 Riverton 1.9 W 7.6 Palos Park 1.3 SW 7.5 Belknap 11.1 ESE 7.5 Peotone 0.4 ENE 7.4 Medinah 1.0 SSW 7.3 Lawrenceville 1.4 W 7.2 Palatine 1.2 NW 7.1 Elmhurst 2.0 SE 7.1 Arenzville 5.3 NNE 7.0 Marshall 4.6 W 7.0 Bloomington 2.7 NE 7.0 Troy 1.9 S 7.0 New Lenox 1.8 SE 7.0 Mahomet 1.6 E 6.9 Homer Glen 0.7 NNE 6.7 Park Forest 0.7 WNW 6.6 Franklin Park 0.5 SSE 6.6 Benton 1.3 NNE 6.5 Hoopeston 0.6 E 6.5 Schaumburg 2.0 E 6.4 Hardin 3.9 S 6.3 Riverwoods 0.4 ENE 6.2 Mahomet 1.7 NNE 6.0 Roselle 1.2 ESE 6.0 Wheaton 2.0 NNE 6.0 Morris 6.4 ESE 6.0 Granite City 1.4 ENE 6.0 Maryville 1.4 ENE 6.0 Washington 1.7 NE 6.0 La Salle 0.1 W 5.8 Elk Grove Village 2.2 WSW 5.6 Morris 5.9 ESE 5.5 Buffalo Grove 1.5 N 5.4 Geneva 3.9 WSW 5.3 Danvers 1.7 WNW 5.3 Brookport 7.3 ENE 5.3 Peoria 3.4 WNW 5.2 Roselle 0.8 N 5.1 Champaign 0.6 NNE 5.0 Naperville 2.5 ESE 5.0 Naperville 0.5 NW 5.0 Oswego 2.4 SSW 5.0 New Lenox 2.0 ESE 5.0 Ashkum 5.6 E 4.9 Elk Grove Village 0.6 ESE 4.8 Elgin 2.5 W 4.8 Streator 1.3 WSW 4.8 West Chicago 3.5 SE 4.8 Bolingbrook 2.7 NE 4.7 Carbon Hill 3.1 N 4.7 El Paso 5.2 NNW 4.7 Aurora 3.6 SE 4.5 Colchester 3.5 NE 4.5 Ottawa 1.3 NW 4.3 Dallas City 3.0 SSE 4.2 Sugar Grove 0.7 NE 4.2 Plainfield 4.8 SW 4.2 Hoffman Estates 4.6 W 4.1 Aurora 3.1 WSW 4.1 Hoffman Estates 1.6 SE 4.0 Peru 0.7 ENE 4.0 Edinburg 3.0 W 3.9 Batavia 0.7 WSW 3.9 Geneva 1.3 SSW 3.9 Aurora 2.8 WSW 3.9 Mundelein 0.5 NNE 3.9 Jacksonville 2.6 SE 3.9 Princeton 1.1 SE 3.8 North Aurora 1.5 NE 3.8 Normal 2.1 E 3.8 Batavia 1.5 WNW 3.3 Batavia 3.4 WSW 3.3 Geneva 0.6 SSE 3.2 Oreana 1.3 S 3.2 Walnut 5.3 ENE 3.0 Geneseo 2.0 NW 3.0

Additional Indiana reports:

Chesterton IN….15.0

Lakeview…14.5

Thornton….14.5

St. John IN….14.4

Lake Station IN….13.8

Porter IN….13.7

Crown Point IN….11.3

Ogden Dunes IN….11.3

Remington IN….9.5

DeMotte…..7.8

